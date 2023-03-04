Search

Sports

10 foreign players to participate in Women's League exhibition matches

10:31 PM | 4 Mar, 2023
10 foreign players to participate in Women's League exhibition matches
Source: PCB (Twitter)

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday unveiled the two women’s squads for the three Women’s League exhibition matches, which will be played ahead of the PSL 8 matches in Rawalpindi on 8, 10 and 11 March. The women’s matches will start at 2pm and will be followed by the men’s matches at 7pm.

Bismah Maroof will captain Amazons, which include Ireland’s Laura Delany, England’s trio of Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maia Bouchier and Tammy Beaumont, and Australia’s Tess Flintoff. Nida Dar will lead the Super Women, which will also comprise Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt of England, Jahanara Alam of Bangladesh, South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt and Lea Tahuhu of New Zealand.

This means world’s 10 leading foreign players from seven countries will be represented in the three matches, which are billed as soft launch of the Pakistan Women’s League, which is tentatively planned for September.

These 10 foreign stars will be accompanied by Pakistan’s 20 elite players, four U19 players who featured in the recently held ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup (Areesha Noor, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah) and two emerging cricketers (Fatima Khan and Syeda Masooma Zahra).

The 36 cricketers have been equally divided into two sides with the playing line-ups to include a maximum of four and minimum of three foreign players and a minimum of one emerging or U19 player.

Of the 10 foreign players, eight cricketers recently featured in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa with Delany and Athapaththu captaining Ireland and Sri Lanka, respectively.

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt is one of the biggest stars in women’s cricket. She was selected in the Team of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 and is the sixth-ranked batter in the world. Similarly, Danni Wyatt is one of the recognisable names in women’s cricket following her 1,776 ODI and 2,369 T20I runs. Along with Suzie Bates of New Zealand, Wyatt is the second most capped T20I player with 143 matches, eight matches behind India’s Harmanpreet Kaur.

In the ICC rankings for batters, Athapaththu is ranked 11th and is followed by Wyatt (16th), Beaumont (44th) and Delany (61st). Tahuhu is the highest-ranked foreign bowler in eighth position, followed by Jahanara (60th).

Pakistan’s high-ranked players in the field are Bismah Marioof (33rd), Nida Dar (38th), Aliya Riaz (56th) (all batters); Sadia Iqbal (19th), Nida Dar (21st), Nashra Sandhu (26th), Anam Amin (37th) and Tuba Hassan (39th) (all bowlers).

Australia’s Tess Flintoff and Beaumont missed out on last month’s event. 19-year-old Tess is knocking at the doors of international cricket, 31-year-old Beaumont is already an established star cricketer after representing England in seven Tests, 103 ODIs and 99 T20I, scoring a total of 5,493 international runs with 10 centuries.

PCB releases Women's League exhibition matches details

Sports

PCB releases Women's League exhibition matches details

08:37 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

PSL8 matches in Lahore, Rawalpindi to be played as per schedule, announces Najam Sethi

10:41 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Lahore to host only two PSL matches this year over finance row between Punjab govt, PCB

12:29 PM | 26 Feb, 2023

Punjab refuses funds for security of PSL8 matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi 

07:23 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

National Men, Women Football teams meet President Alvi

08:26 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Security plan chalked out for PSL8 matches in Karachi

06:13 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

What's Pakistan's ranking in world's most powerful passports? Here's ...

10:49 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 4th March 2023

08:52 AM | 4 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 04, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 283.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 696.48 703.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 38.07 38.47
Danish Krone DKK 37.51 37.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.31 33.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.77 165.77
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 679.95 687.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 278.58 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak on second consecutive day as per tola prices dropped by Rs1,600 to reach Rs200,000 on Saturday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold witnessed a decline of Rs1,372 to settle at Rs171,468.

In the international market, the yellow metal increased by $8 to reach $1,856 per ounce.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Mar-2023/pakistan-set-to-impose-25pc-luxury-tax-on-wide-ranging-items-to-woo-imf

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: