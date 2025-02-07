Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Star-studded opening ceremony for revamped Gaddafi Stadium today

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to welcome cricket fans with a spectacular opening ceremony on 7 February, ahead of the Pakistan versus New Zealand match on 8 February. The tri-nation ODI series will be followed by the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which begins on 19 February.

Fans can look forward to a series of colourful events, including live singing, stunning fireworks and a unique light show. Renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar and Aima Baig will grace the stage with electrifying performances, followed by a dazzling drum and firework display.

The opening ceremony, to be attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will be free for the public from 5.30 pm, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Under the leadership of PCB Chair Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB has transformed the stadium into a modern cricketing venue in a record 117 days. The stadium now features brighter LED lights, two new larger score screens and comfortable imported seating in all enclosures, ensuring an unparalleled viewing experience for fans.

Naqvi has personally overseen the reconstruction process, making frequent day and night visits to monitor progress. His dedication has resulted in world-class facilities, including newly built hospitality boxes and upgraded amenities for both players and spectators.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, “Our venues are now on par with international standards and we are proud to offer cricket fans the best possible experience. The transformation of this stadium in such a short time is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team”.

He thanked the workers who made the impossible task possible. The combined efforts of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), NESPAK, the contractors and PCB teams have turned this dream into reality.

The stadium’s enhancements ensure that fans will enjoy a world-class cricketing experience, with improved seating arrangements, exceptional viewing angles and a festive atmosphere.

The PCB remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-tier cricketing events and showcase Pakistan as a premier host for international matches.

With preparations complete, the PCB is ready to deliver a grand spectacle with the tri-nation ODI series, setting the stage for an exciting ICC Champions Trophy 2025, he said.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

