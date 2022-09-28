ICC T20I rankings: Rizwan retains top batting spot, Haris major gainer in bowling chart
DUBAI – Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan has retained his top spot in the batting charts while pacer Haris Rauf has made quite an impression in the bowling charts as International Cricket Council released latest T20I rankings on Wednesday.
The Pakistani duo shined on the rankings after their impressive performance in the ongoing seven-match series against England.
Rizwan has notched up scores of 88*, 8 and 88 in the second, third and fourth T20Is against England, helping him maintain his position at the top. His performances helped Pakistan win the second and the fourth T20Is, with the series level at 2-2 heading into Wednesday's fifth match, said ICC in its blog.
India's Suryakumar Yadav moved up by one place to secure second place following his scintillating 69 off 36 deliveries in the third T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. His knock helped India chase down the target of 187 and win the series 2-1.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is at the third place after he smashed his career’s second T20I hundred against England.
Australia skipper Aaron Finch also moves up one place to No.5 after his knock of 31 in the second T20I against India in Nagpur.
Haris Rauf is major gainer in the bowling charts after his fiery performances in the T20I series against England. Rauf has registered figures of 2/30, 0/39 and 3/32 in the last three matches, helping him gain seven spots to move up to No.14.
In the all-rounders' charts, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi is the new No.1, surpassing Shakib Al Hasan.
