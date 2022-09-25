PAKvENG: Pakistan beat England by 3 runs in 4th T20I

KARACHI – Pakistan beat England by 3 runs in the fourth T20 International at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday evening.

Earlier, Pakistan set 167-run target for England. England had won the toss and elected to field first.

Today’s game was the last show in the port city as both teams will move to Lahore to play the remaining three matches at Gaddafi Stadium.

England players Harry Brook and Ben Duckett registered maiden Twenty20 half-centuries as visitors bounced back to beat Men in Green by 63 runs in the third T20I of the seven-match series.

https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB

The top order of hosts crumbled against England pacers and finished on 158-8. a day after chasing down a big total.

Team green has the most consistent T20I opening duo, however, questions were raised on the middle order that has so far been unable to live up to its potential. Seamers also failed to display A-game at crucial points.

PAKvsEng: England beat Pakistan by 63 runs in 3rd ... 09:12 PM | 23 Sep, 2022 KARACHI – England Friday defeated Pakistan by 63 runs in third game of the seven-match T20I series at National ...

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood.