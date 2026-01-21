New customs valuation for used phones including Samsung, Apple announced

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a new customs valuation for several used mobile phones imported from abroad.

According to the updated valuation, the customs value of older models from Apple, Samsung, and Google Pixel has been reduced, while the value of newer or more popular models has been increased.

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation in Karachi has established new customs values for a total of 62 different models of mobile phones from these brands. This new valuation, which takes effect immediately, will be applied to all imported used mobile phones.

Customs valuation refers to the official price on which duties and taxes are levied on imported goods.

For example, if a used iPhone is purchased abroad for $150, but its customs value is set at $200, duties and taxes will be calculated based on the $200 value.

The FBR clarified that the revised valuation was based on current market trends, import data, and international prices. The previous valuation, which was about 18 months old, no longer reflected the current market situation.

Several older models listed in the new valuation are considered to have reached the end of their lifecycle, which contributed to a decrease in their customs values.

Additionally, FBR has specified that any used mobile phone imported into Pakistan must have been activated at least six months prior to its import. Importers are required to confirm activation, which will be verified by the relevant assessing officers.

The new valuation includes popular and used mobile phone models from Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, and OnePlus.

The customs value for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set at $460, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is valued at $360.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a customs value of $255, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is set at $260, and the OnePlus 12 is valued at $184.

The FBR emphasized that if the invoice value of any mobile phone exceeds the customs value set by the FBR, duties and taxes will be applied based on the higher invoice value.