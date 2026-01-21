Indian Woman Uber Taxi Driver refuses to let passenger exit without tip in UK

LONDON – A shocking video from UK has gone viral, showing Indian female taxi driver refusing to let a passenger exit her vehicle until she pays a tip, a demand she claims is required in Britain.

The clip captures a heated argument inside the taxi, where the driver repeatedly refuses to open the door even after the passenger reaches her destination. The passenger insists on getting out, but the driver continues to press for a tip, creating a tense and uncomfortable situation.

The passenger calmly says she will not give tip, while the driver immediately responds with shocking statement. “It’s the law of this country, you must tip before you get out,” she said. The passenger is stunned and replies that she has never faced such a situation, and that she has never tipped an Uber driver before.

A female Uber driver refused to open the car doors without getting a tip. She locked the car doors and held the passengers hostage. There’s no tipping culture in the UK, so the woman passenger was shocked. Isn’t it wrong to lock someone like this? pic.twitter.com/sx8jfCfYDD — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) January 20, 2026

The driver insists she provided the service and therefore deserves a tip. The passenger points out that the vehicle was dirty and poorly maintained, showing her displeasure at the messy interior.

In the video, soft drink cans can be seen on the center console, adding fuel to the passenger’s complaint The driver shockingly says: “It doesn’t matter how dirty the cab is. The back seat is clean, that’s all that matters!” She continues to demand the tip, but the passenger refuses. In a dramatic move, the driver locks the car doors, refusing to let the passenger exit until she pays.

The video ends abruptly, leaving viewers stunned and furious. The viral video sparked a massive backlash online. Users condemned the driver and demanded strict legal action.

As the clip sparked frenzy among users, netizens said, “I don’t know why this English woman is being so polite. I would have raised my voice and told her that if she doesn’t let me out, I will get out myself and call the police.” Many others demanded that the driver be sent back to the country she came from.

The incident has now become the center of debate, as people question the ethics and legality of forcing passengers to tip.