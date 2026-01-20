PCB may not pick Haris Rauf for ICC T20 World Cup squad

ISLAMABAD – Fast bowler Haris Rauf will not be part of Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, reports claimed on Tuesday.

It is reported that the national team’s head coach, Mike Hesson, has not supported Rauf’s inclusion in the squad due to his performance in the Asia Cup final.

Following the tournament, Haris Rauf has not played any T20I matches for Pakistan, leading to concerns over his form and availability.

Currently, Haris Rauf is participating in the Big Bash League in Australia, further sidelining him from national duty.

A day earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has put a halt on all preparations related to the national team’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Reports said the team management will be updated with further instructions on the way forward, but for now, all plans have been temporarily suspended.

Additionally, PCB chief has sought a parallel plan from the team management in case Pakistan decide not to participate in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan has expressed full support for Bangladesh’s decision to refrain from traveling to India for the tournament due to security concerns. PCB has acknowledged Bangladesh’s concerns as legitimate and well-founded.

Should the situation surrounding Bangladesh remain unresolved, Pakistan will reconsider its stance on participating in the T20 World Cup.

The mega cricket event is scheduled to commence from February 7 as first match will be played between Pakistan and the Netherlands.