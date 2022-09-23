Babar and Rizwan hailed as Pakistan become the only T20I cricket team to chase down a target of 200 without losing a wicket
Web Desk
07:13 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Babar and Rizwan hailed as Pakistan become the only T20I cricket team to chase down a target of 200 without losing a wicket
Source: Babar Azam (Instagram)
Share

The Men in Green are back in action and the sports buffs are thrilled. In particular, the match-winning performances of everyone’s favourite opening pair -- Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan -- have been praised.

Babar and Rizwan batted against the England team during the T20I in Karachi and singlehandedly made 203 runs, no outs. The Pakistan cricket team won by 10 wickets with three balls left. 

Making history, Pakistan became the first team to chase down a target of 200 without losing a wicket as Babar and Rizwan set the record for the highest partnership for the opening wicket. 

PM Shehbaz Sharif complimented the team and raised their morale., “52/0 and now 203/0. Babar and Rizwan,” with a Pakistan flag emoji and a clapping emoji.

Twitter burst in celebration with people praising their performance and heaping praises of their spectacular partnership. 

Babar Azam beats Sarfaraz Ahmed to become ... 08:32 AM | 23 Sep, 2022

KARACHI – Pakistan captain Babar Azam Thursday broke former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record of winning most ...

More From This Category
Mawra Hocane wins hearts with adorable ...
04:42 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas stuns fans with new dance video
02:00 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Naimal Khawar gives a lovely sneak peek into her ...
03:37 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Mahira Khan spotted rehearsing for HUM Awards 2022
03:05 PM | 23 Sep, 2022
Levi’s® launches the Next Iteration of Buy ...
09:52 AM | 23 Sep, 2022
Myriad Lights
11:41 PM | 22 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Babar and Rizwan hailed as Pakistan become the only T20I cricket team to chase down a ...
07:13 PM | 23 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr