Babar and Rizwan hailed as Pakistan become the only T20I cricket team to chase down a target of 200 without losing a wicket

The Men in Green are back in action and the sports buffs are thrilled. In particular, the match-winning performances of everyone’s favourite opening pair -- Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan -- have been praised.

Babar and Rizwan batted against the England team during the T20I in Karachi and singlehandedly made 203 runs, no outs. The Pakistan cricket team won by 10 wickets with three balls left.

Making history, Pakistan became the first team to chase down a target of 200 without losing a wicket as Babar and Rizwan set the record for the highest partnership for the opening wicket.

PM Shehbaz Sharif complimented the team and raised their morale., “52/0 and now 203/0. Babar and Rizwan,” with a Pakistan flag emoji and a clapping emoji.

152/0, and now 203/0. Baber & Rizwan

Twitter burst in celebration with people praising their performance and heaping praises of their spectacular partnership.

The king of Pakistan and the superman of Pakistan

Babar said : 'kon kya bol raha hai koi farq nahi parta' Rizwan said : 'meri marzi me jahan marzi maru' If proving their haters wrong is an art then both of them are Picasso of it

Aqib Javed after watching Babar Rizwan chase 200