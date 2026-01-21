India orders evacuation of diplomatic staff’s families from Bangladesh

NEW DELHI – India has decided to call back the families and dependents of its diplomatic staff stationed in Bangladesh, citing security concerns head of the Bangladesh’s parliamentary elections.

Reports said the Indian government has advised the families of diplomats at the high commission and other locations to return to India as a precautionary measure.

However, it was clarified that India’s diplomatic mission in Bangladesh, including its embassy and consulates in Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet, will remain open and operational.

The decision follows heightened security concerns, as non-family postings are typically implemented in regions deemed unstable or dangerous. While it has not been disclosed when the diplomatic families will return or whether they will relocate permanently, the situation is being closely monitored.

India and Bangladesh’s relations have become increasingly strained following the formation of an interim government under the leadership of Mohammed Yunus in 2024 and the potential end of prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s administration.

Protests in Bangladesh and rising violence against Hindu communities, especially following the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi on December 12, have further worsened the security situation.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, voiced alarm over the persistent attacks on minority communities, homes, and businesses, stressing that ignoring these issues emboldens criminals and exacerbates fear and insecurity among minorities.