BCCI rejects England's offer to host Pakistan-India series
Share
NEW DELHI – The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has turned down an offer made by England to host a bilateral series between Pakistan and India on its soil.
An official of the BCCI said that a decision to play a series against Pakistan will be made by the government.
There are no chances of such cricket series due to the heightened political tension between the neighbouring countries, he added.
A day earlier, reports emerged that England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the BCCI to be a neutral host for the Test series.
"England have offered to be a neutral host for future Pakistan-India Test series opening the possibility of the two countries playing bilateral cricket for the first time in more than 15 years," The Telegraph claimed in its report.
Meanwhile, an official of the PCB has confirmed the development to local TV, stating that England cricket board has extended the offer in an unofficial conversation
The official said that PCB wished to the host India as officially it is the Pakistan’s turn.
The two arch-rival teams last faced each other in a bilateral white-ball series back in 2012-13.
PCB Chief Ramiz Raja claps back at Indian ... 10:43 PM | 12 Sep, 2022
DUBAI – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja was miffed and responded fumingly to the Indian ...
- PAKvENG: Pakistan set 146 runs target for England in 5th T20I09:19 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
- TikToker shot dead as Iran clamps down on anti-hijab protests08:54 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
- e& International delegation meets key government stakeholders from ...08:34 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
-
-
-
- Malala Yousafzai becomes a TV producer07:19 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
- Ahmed Ali Butt and Ahmed Ali Akbar trolled for recreating Oscar slap06:12 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022