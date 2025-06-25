Gold prices in Pakistan edge up amid Global Market Rise

During the week of June 16 to June 23, the gold price in Pakistan showed downward trend, with the price per tola falling from Rs362,300 on June 16 to Rs358,165 on June 23, marking a net decrease of Rs4,135.

The week began with consistent decline, dropping slightly each day from June 16 to June 18. On June 19, there was a brief recovery, but this was followed by another dip on June 20. Prices saw a minor rebound on June 21 but then fell again slightly by June 23. Despite these daily fluctuations, the general trend for the week remained negative, reflecting a gradual decrease in gold prices likely driven by global market factors, currency changes, or shifting investor sentiment.