Gold prices in Pakistan edge up amid Global Market Rise

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a moderate increase on Tuesday, after similar upward trend in the international market.
On Wednesday, price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs300 per tola, settling at Rs354,665. Likewise, the rate for 10 grams increased by Rs258, reaching Rs304,068. This rise comes just a day after a sharp decline in domestic prices, where gold dropped by Rs3,800 per tola, bringing the rate down to Rs354,365 on Monday.
24-Karat Gold (per tola): Rs354,665
24-Karat Gold (10 grams): Rs304,068
During the week of June 16 to June 23, the gold price in Pakistan showed downward trend, with the price per tola falling from Rs362,300 on June 16 to Rs358,165 on June 23, marking a net decrease of Rs4,135.
The week began with consistent decline, dropping slightly each day from June 16 to June 18. On June 19, there was a brief recovery, but this was followed by another dip on June 20. Prices saw a minor rebound on June 21 but then fell again slightly by June 23. Despite these daily fluctuations, the general trend for the week remained negative, reflecting a gradual decrease in gold prices likely driven by global market factors, currency changes, or shifting investor sentiment.
On the global front, gold prices recorded a slight increase of $3 per ounce, bringing the international rate to $3,330, including a $20 premium, as per APGJSA.