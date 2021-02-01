Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 February 2021
Web Desk
09:05 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 February 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,800 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 86,899 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,383 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Karachi PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Islamabad PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Peshawar PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Quetta PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Sialkot PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Attock PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Gujranwala PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Jehlum PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Multan PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Bahawalpur PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Gujrat PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Nawabshah PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Chakwal PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Hyderabad PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Nowshehra PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Sargodha PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Faisalabad PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619
Mirpur PKR 110,600 PKR 1,619

