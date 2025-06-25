Man files case against wife for poisoning three children to death in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – A man has registered a case against his five for allegedly poisoning their three kids to death over a domestic dispute in Rawalpindi.

The case has been registered at Banni Mohalla Raja Sultan police station. The complainant said he had an argument with his wife a day earlier, during which she said she would “do something to the children.” He suspects that his wife killed their children due to domestic disputes.

Police stated that the complainant’s wife is currently under medical treatment and already in protective custody. The bodies of the children have been sent for post-mortem, and the report is still awaited.

According to the police, the investigation will be completed on merit in light of forensic evidence and the post-mortem report.

The police clarified that if evidence of murder comes to light in this tragic incident, whoever is responsible will not escape the law.

A day earlier, after having breakfast and drinking milk, the condition of the children and their mother deteriorated. However, the children died before reaching the hospital, while the mother is under treatment.