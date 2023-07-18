EU clarifies documents needed for ETIAS for visitors: Details inside

BRUSSELS - The European Union has clarified the documents needed for ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System) once it becomes effective next year.
In a press release, the body said health information or biometrics are not needed in order to obtain this authorization.
It said the ETIAS application form will ask travellers to provide personal information, such as name, address, passport details and current occupation besides questions about past travel to conflict zones or criminal convictions.
'Additionally, travellers will be required to indicate their travel plans in Europe,' the statement continued.
The European Union clarified that those travellers who declare to have a family member who is a citizen of a European country requiring ETIAS will also be asked to provide further details about their family ties.
'In case a third person will submit the application on your behalf, they will also have to provide their name, contact details, as well as information about their relationship to you,' it said.
As far as the procedure is concerned, the union said visitors will be able to apply for ETIAS using the official ETIAS website or via the ETIAS mobile app which is not yet available. It was also confirmed that visitors will have to pay EUR 7 to apply unless they fall under one of the exemptions.
As part of the process, once the application has been submitted, it will be automatically cross-checked against the data stored in other European databases, such as the Schengen Information System (SIS), Visa Information System (VIS), and Entry/Exit System (EES).
It has also been assured that the automatic processing should not take more than a few minutes and the applicants will get the reply by email.
'In the rare case that further information is needed to decide on the application, it can take up to 30 days to receive the reply. Thus, people should apply sufficiently in advance,' said EU.
From next year, citizens of the 27 European Union Member States who are planning to travel to the United Kingdom will need to apply for an electronic travel authorization (ETA).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.9
|285.65
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|369.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.1
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.