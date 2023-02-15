Search

Immigration

Afghan travelers heading to UK on fake passport arrested

04:15 PM | 15 Feb, 2023
Source: Image by Alexa from Pixabay

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency arrested five Afghan nationals trying to head to the United Kingdom on fake passport.

The passengers had made fake passport of Afghanistan and were identified as Ibrahim, Usman, Irfan and others.

The FIA team nabbed the travelers at the Peshawar airport and foiled their bid to travel to the UK via flight EK 637 on Wednesday.

The anti human trafficking circle Peshawar detained the travelers and investigations have been launched against them. 

Earlier last week, two Afghan brothers were also offloaded as they tried to head to Dubai on fake documents.

