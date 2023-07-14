Another drone carrying drugs crashes in Lahore

LAHORE – A drone, carrying drugs worth millions of rupees, crashed in agricultural fields in Hadiara area of the Punjab’s capital on Friday.

When the drone fell into the fields, locals informed the police about the incident. Police said five packets filled with heroine powder and drone were confiscated and handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

The value of the confiscated drugs has been estimated at millions of rupees.

The incident comes a week after a drone, carrying drugs worth millions of rupees, crashed in Kahna town of Lahore.

No arrest has been made in both cases yet as investigation into the drug smuggling is underway.