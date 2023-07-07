Drone carrying drugs worth millions of rupees crashes in Lahore

LAHORE – A drone, carrying drugs worth millions of rupees, crashed in agricultural land in Kahna town of the Punjab’s capital on Friday.
Police said the drone fell into to fields owned by a local resident in Rasoolpura village of the Halloki area, adding that the police were called in by the people.
An official said the size of the drone was larger than usual and it was carrying kilogrammes of heroin when it crashed into the fields.
A modern twist on drug peddling came out into the open when a #drone carrying illegal drugs crashed in #Lahore. Police said that the drone was carrying 6kg of heroin and crashed near Balloki Kahna in Rasoolpura.The drone fell into agricultural land belonging to a man named Rozdar pic.twitter.com/Pre2kxRJl9— Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) July 7, 2023
He said the drone and the drugs had been taken into custody, adding that the seized items had been handed over the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.
Police have not made any arrest in the case yet.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|364
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|193
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.41
|747.41
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.66
|913.66
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.71
|60
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.94
|173.94
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.09
|730.09
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.61
|312.11
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,312 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,482.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Karachi
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Quetta
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Attock
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Multan
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,800
|PKR 2,459
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.