Drone carrying drugs worth millions of rupees crashes in Lahore

LAHORE – A drone, carrying drugs worth millions of rupees, crashed in agricultural land in Kahna town of the Punjab’s capital on Friday.

Police said the drone fell into to fields owned by a local resident in Rasoolpura village of the Halloki area, adding that the police were called in by the people.

An official said the size of the drone was larger than usual and it was carrying kilogrammes of heroin when it crashed into the fields.

A modern twist on drug peddling came out into the open when a #drone carrying illegal drugs crashed in #Lahore. Police said that the drone was carrying 6kg of heroin and crashed near Balloki Kahna in Rasoolpura.The drone fell into agricultural land belonging to a man named Rozdar pic.twitter.com/Pre2kxRJl9 — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) July 7, 2023

He said the drone and the drugs had been taken into custody, adding that the seized items had been handed over the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

Police have not made any arrest in the case yet.