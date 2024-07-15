Search

Immigration

Venice tourist fee likely to increase: Details inside

Web Desk
06:37 PM | 15 Jul, 2024
Venice tourist fee likely to increase: Details inside

VENICE - The authorities in Venice are mulling increasing the €5 tourist fee for daytrippers recently introduced and tested as a pilot project as the city battles with multiple challenges.

In this regard, Simone Venturini, the City Councilor overseeing tourism and social cohesion, indicated that the experimental day-tripper payment system, implemented in April, had a limited impact on alleviating overcrowding in the city. 

Initially introduced as a response to mass tourism, the fee was piloted for 29 days and concluded recently. The next step involves a consultation phase to determine the project's future and it is expected that the fee will be jacked up next year.

Despite some success in reducing international visitors, the City Councilor noted persistent large crowds, prompting considerations for additional measures going forward.

"On some weekends there were less people than the same time last year … but no one expected that all the day trippers would miraculously disappear," he said on Friday.

'It will be more effective in the coming years when we increase the number of days and lift the price,' he said without indicating the expected increase in the fee.

It merits mentioning that the city council is looking to discourage daytrippers, especially during weekends and holidays when visitors' numbers reach 100,000 which is double the number of local residents. 

The authorities seem to welcome those who intend to stay long as people with hotel reservations have not had to pay the levy.

Venice has a modest population of around 250,000 people but the footfall of visitors was more than 13 million in 2019. Venice was lucky enough to avoid placement on Unesco's World Heritage in Danger list.

The UN´s cultural organization said last year that it had stopped short of placing Venice on the list as the participants at the annual meeting in Riyadh decided against a downgrade.

The Italian city has been under Unesco’s watch because of mass tourism and rising water levels and garnered headlines after it was reported that the agency was exploring options to place it on the list. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

06:54 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Passport issuance delay likely to end soon as govt set to order new ...

06:37 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Venice tourist fee likely to increase: Details inside

06:16 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Visa for remote workers: Here's everything you need to know about ...

06:03 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

China expands visa-free transit policy with addition of new ports

07:11 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Saudi Arabia arrests over 20,000 for violating residency, labor laws ...

06:44 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Islamabad Airport outsourcing hits another snag: Here's fresh deadline

Advertisement

Latest

06:54 PM | 15 Jul, 2024

Passport issuance delay likely to end soon as govt set to order new machines

Gold & Silver

05:53 PM | 13 Jul, 2024

Surge in gold prices: Global and local markets experience significant rise

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today Open Market Rates - 15 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)       
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.8 280.75
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.15 358.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.15 311.65
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65



Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: