Man chops off buffalo's tongue for eating fodder from rickshaw in Sargodha

GUJRANWALA – In another incident of animal cruelty, a man chopped off the tongue of a buffalo' for eating fodder from his rickshaw in Sargodha.

The incident took place in Jalalpur village on Sunday. A man was taking his milk cows to a place when one of them ate some fodder from a loader rickshaw.

The rickshaw owner got enraged and he cut the tongue of the animal, using grass cutting sickle.

Police have registered a case against suspect, identified as Bilal, and arrested him. Meanwhile, DPO has sought a report from the SDPO in this regard.

Last month, a disturbing incident of animal cruelty was reported from Sanghar District, where a landlord reportedly severed a camel's leg for grazing in his field.

Police took action as incident occurred on Friday in Mund Jamrao village. The camel owner Soomer Khan shared his ordeal at Sanghar Press Club, saying he has no disputes with anyone and was shocked as to why his camel was subjected to such violence.