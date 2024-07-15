Man chops off buffalo's tongue for eating fodder from rickshaw in Sargodha

GUJRANWALA – In another incident of animal cruelty, a man chopped off the tongue of a buffalo' for eating fodder from his rickshaw in Sargodha.
The incident took place in Jalalpur village on Sunday. A man was taking his milk cows to a place when one of them ate some fodder from a loader rickshaw.
The rickshaw owner got enraged and he cut the tongue of the animal, using grass cutting sickle.
Police have registered a case against suspect, identified as Bilal, and arrested him. Meanwhile, DPO has sought a report from the SDPO in this regard.
Last month, a disturbing incident of animal cruelty was reported from Sanghar District, where a landlord reportedly severed a camel's leg for grazing in his field.
Police took action as incident occurred on Friday in Mund Jamrao village. The camel owner Soomer Khan shared his ordeal at Sanghar Press Club, saying he has no disputes with anyone and was shocked as to why his camel was subjected to such violence.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 15, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.8 for buying and 280.75 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.
British Pound rate is 355.15 for buying, and 358.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.5 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.8
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|301.25
|303.15
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.15
|358.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.37
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.55
|186.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.15
|311.65
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
