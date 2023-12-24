What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from January 1, 2024?

ISLAMABAD – The interim government will announce new prices of petrol, and diesel for the first half of January 2024 in light of price fluctuations in the global market and changes in the local currency.

Sources familiar with development hinted at further drop in prices of petroleum prices. It said the petrol price is expected to move down between Rs2 for the first two weeks of January 2024.

Meanwhile, the price of Diesel is slated to see a modest increase. The new POLs rates are expected to take effect from the start of next month.

With the expected changes, the new petrol price in is said to be around Rs265.62 per litre, while diesel is expected to be priced at Rs277.21 per litre.

It has been learnt that the expected decline in petrol prices comes in the wake of drop in international oil prices.

As of Dec 2023, petrol in Pakistan is being sold at Rs267.34 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs276.21 per litre.

In last price review, there was significant relief for Pakistanis as the petrol price was reduced by Rs14 per litre, and the diesel price saw a reduction of Rs13.50 per litre.