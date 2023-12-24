Search

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan spotted delivering sermon in Australian mosque

07:55 PM | 24 Dec, 2023
Mohammad Rizwan spotted delivering sermon in Australian mosque
A video of national team wicketkeeper, batsman Muhammad Rizwan giving sermon at the Jama Masjid in Melbourne has gone viral.

Rizwan visited a local mosque in the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state as Pakistan's national Twenty20 squad arrived in Melbourne to take part in the T20 World Cup.

The wicketkeeper batter, in his viral clip, can be seen urging people to follow the straight path and believe in Allah SWT.

Meanwhile, Rizwan’s clip on Islam and its principles has garnered huge praise on social media. People gathered at the mosque can also be seen filming star batter's sermon.

https://twitter.com/SajSadiqCricket/status/1738632420251808208

Rizwan, who hailed from the country’s northwestern region, is known for his religious inclination, and he stressed having steadfast faith in the Almighty in his sermon.

