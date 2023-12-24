WATCH: Sun-kissed Hajra Yamin tells the secret of a 'happy life'

Pakistani actress Hajra Yamin has the secret to a happy life, and its pretty easy!

The acclaimed artist whose impeccable acting and stardom have prompted her to become one of the most sought after actors in the entertainment fraternity — not to forget her commercially and critically successful films and television serials — enjoys one million followers on the picture-sharing app where she lets her diehard fans get a sneak peek into her personal and professional life.

While the Pinky Memsaab famed star often shared candid snippets on Instagram, she casually shared another reel with a strong message.

Basking under the sun, the Sevak: The Confessions starlet took to social media and shared a no-makeup video of herself wearing a sleeveless crochet top as she relaxed in a swing.

“Setting boundaries= Happy life,” Yamin captioned the reel.

Social media users including Habs actress Ushna Shah dropped comments for the gorgeous diva and complimented her looks and bubbly vibe.

On the acting front, Yamin has showcased brilliant performances and entertained the audience with back to back hits including Wonderland, Jindoo, Sevak: The Confessions, Zarrar, Pinky Memsaab, Money Back Guarantee, and Maan Jao Na including more.