WATCH: Sun-kissed Hajra Yamin tells the secret of a 'happy life'

Pakistani actress Hajra Yamin has the secret to a happy life, and its pretty easy!
The acclaimed artist whose impeccable acting and stardom have prompted her to become one of the most sought after actors in the entertainment fraternity — not to forget her commercially and critically successful films and television serials — enjoys one million followers on the picture-sharing app where she lets her diehard fans get a sneak peek into her personal and professional life.
While the Pinky Memsaab famed star often shared candid snippets on Instagram, she casually shared another reel with a strong message.
Basking under the sun, the Sevak: The Confessions starlet took to social media and shared a no-makeup video of herself wearing a sleeveless crochet top as she relaxed in a swing.
“Setting boundaries= Happy life,” Yamin captioned the reel.
Social media users including Habs actress Ushna Shah dropped comments for the gorgeous diva and complimented her looks and bubbly vibe.
On the acting front, Yamin has showcased brilliant performances and entertained the audience with back to back hits including Wonderland, Jindoo, Sevak: The Confessions, Zarrar, Pinky Memsaab, Money Back Guarantee, and Maan Jao Na including more.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.97
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices moved down in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,580
