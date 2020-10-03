Model MPA Abbas Jafri suspended from PTI

03:11 PM | 3 Oct, 2020
Model MPA Abbas Jafri suspended from PTI
Share

Model and elected MPA from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Muhammad Abbas Jafri has been suspended from the party after receiving a show-cause notice 'against violation of the party discipline’, reported Express Tribune.

The notice mentions that the model’s recent actions have negatively impacted the party’s reputation.

“Taking the internal affairs of the party to the public has damaged the reputation of the party, which is a clear violation of the party constitution enshrined in Article XII.2 of the Constitution and Discipline under the head 'Disciplinary Violations and Penalties Table',” read the notice. 

Jafri has been given three days to present a written document to defend his stance.

 "You are directed to submit a written explanation within the next three days as to why your case should not be referred to the regional Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline for further appropriate constitutional action.”

Furthermore, the LSA winner has been instructed to refrain from speaking about the matter on social media.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
2020 brings another surprise for Pakistanis: A ...
03:22 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Ertugrul star Burçin Abdullah sings Atif Aslam's ...
03:12 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Adnan Sidiqqui follows Imran Khan’s ...
02:18 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
PM Imran asked to take action against Mehwish ...
02:44 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
AJK to re-impose lockdown to overcome COVID spread
01:43 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Japanese designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19
01:17 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Burçin Abdullah sings Atif Aslam's ‘Musafir’
03:12 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr