AIIMS confirms that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder

04:07 PM | 3 Oct, 2020
AIIMS confirms that Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder
Share

The forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 3 presented its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and revealed that the reason behind Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was suicide, and not murder, reported Hindustan Times.

"Sushant death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out," Dr Sudhir Gupta said, reported India Today.

AIIMS has rejected all possibilities of strangling and poisoning. A panel of doctors from AIIMS had been studying the forensics report of the autopsy based on the 20% viscera received by them.

The evaluation results by AIIMS match the ones given by Cooper Hospital, where Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy was conducted.

A laptop, two hard drives, a digital camera and two mobile phones had been examined by the agency.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on 14 June in his Mumbai apartment.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Ertugrul star Burçin Abdullah sings Atif Aslam's ...
03:12 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Adnan Sidiqqui follows Imran Khan’s ...
02:18 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
PM Imran asked to take action against Mehwish ...
02:44 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Japanese designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19
01:17 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Shaniera Akram laments the constant garbage ...
12:30 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
The ‘Chaiwala’ is back: Arshad Khan now owns ...
11:50 AM | 5 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Burçin Abdullah sings Atif Aslam's ‘Musafir’
03:12 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr