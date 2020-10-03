National T20 Cup – KPK beat Southern Punjab in second XI match
Web Desk
04:32 PM | 3 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fashioned out thumping 10 wicket win over Southern Punjab in National T20 2nd XI match on Saturday at Gadaffi stadium.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Southern Punjab (140-8 in 20 overs)

Salman Ali 88, 9×4, 5×6, 57 balls,

Muhammad Sarwar 3-10, Muhammad Imran 1- 24,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (145-0 in 16.2 overs)

Israrullah 71 not out, 8×4, 3×6, 48 balls

Musaddaq Ahmed 62 not out, 7×4, 2×6, 51 balls

