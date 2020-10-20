Spreading Comfort, with love!

Difficult as this year has been, the spirit of generosity we have been able to witness goes above and beyond any expectations we had. While 2020 was relentless in teaching us all a lesson or two, the outpour of love we saw in our local communities is a testament to the kind human beings are capable of, proving that when push comes to shove, we’ll always be there for each other.

Health is not the only thing affected by the pandemic, a global health crisis quickly turned into economic chaos, abruptly ending livelihoods in an already hopeless and uncertain situation. In times like these, even the smallest contribution made to something positive brings immense satisfaction, and to that end, ECS’s ‘Buy 1 Give 1’ campaign arrived just in time!

A collaboration between Pakistan’s very own fashion footwear retailer and the non-profit organization, Baitussalam, has created an opportunity for the average consumer to make a difference in someone’s life. Not only that, the whole concept has been put together quite beautifully, where the customer makes the purchase for herself but even that is an act of kindness.

It was announced that for every pair bought on the 11th of September from any ECS store in the country, another will be donated to the needy and the response was exceptional! With an amazing customer turnout, the brand was able to successfully pull of this campaign, 2nd year running!

A charitable initiative which is a win-win situation for the customer, because not only do they walk away with their favorite pair of shoe, they also carry with them the feeling of having done something exceptionally kind.

While the entire world is going through a tough time, adding a little comfort to someone’s life can make a huge difference and ECS is doing it with so much love, see for yourself.