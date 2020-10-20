IHOP opens its first-ever branch in Karachi's Khayaban-e-Shahbaz

KARACHI - The renowned International House of Pancakes, commonly known as IHOP, opened its doors at a prime location on Khayaban-e-Shahbaz, alongside other elite eateries, with an exclusive invite-only launch event.

The restaurant is officially open to the public and has caught the attention of foodies in the city who were desperate for varied breakfast options. IHOP offers the best, fluffy and light pancakes filled with flavour and fruits. It also serves omelettes cooked to perfection along with other popular breakfast items on the menu. The international franchise offers a range of delicious coffees as well.

Other than breakfast options, the franchise also serves burgers and steaks. Food bloggers are already raving about the quality of the food and that is because all the meat used in the burgers, steaks, and even omelettes is imported.

IHOP is open from 7 AM till 10 PM on weekdays and from 7 AM to 11 PM on Sunday, making it one of the few restaurants open that early. IHOP aims to become the breakfast spot for Karachiites, who can always stop by the restaurant for a quick breakfast before heading to work and still making it on time.

The IHOP franchise restaurant is operated by Gerry's Group, a leading Pakistani-based Logistics and Food, and Beverage group. Gerry's group plans to open additional IHOP restaurants across the country in a span of 9 years, some of which will be franchised by the principals of Gerry's Group while others are planned to be sub-franchised.