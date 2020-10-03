#SackShireenMazari trends in Pakistan following suspension of FIA officer

The HR minister says she

Web Desk
03:44 PM | 3 Oct, 2020
#SackShireenMazari trends in Pakistan following suspension of FIA officer
Share

LAHORE – Social media in Pakistan remained abuzz Saturday, with Twitterati calling for sacking of Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari over her alleged role in suspension of FIA official in Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar case.

This week, a local English daily reported that FIA Assistant Director Asif Iqbal was suspended and issued an explanation for maintaining a private Twitter account bearing cybercrime wing Lahore. He was acting as a spokesman for the cybercrime wing on his own accord without permission which is against disciplinary rules,” a statement posted by the wing’s spokesman said on Facebook on Friday.

SackShireenMazari” and “JusticeforAsifIqbal” remained the top Twitter trends in Pakistan. 

Responding the DAWN report, Mazari tweeted that “dawn_com sunk to new lows by publishing a maliciously motivated incorrect news story about how I had an FIA cyber crime official suspended after my daughter tweeted. FIA put out an immediate rejoinder to the @Dawn story but some are bent on maligning & character assassination”.

She went on to clarify that she “had no role in this whole episode”.

On Tuesday, FIA Cybercrime Wing had registered a case against singer Meesha Shafi, actress Iffat Omar and seven others for their alleged involvement in a vilification campaign against singer Ali Zafar.

FIA officer suspended over a tweet

The FIR was registered under Section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109 PPC. According to FIA, the accused were unable to satisfy the investigators about the allegations levelled against them after which they were booked.

More From This Category
2020 brings another surprise for Pakistanis: A ...
03:22 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Ertugrul star Burçin Abdullah sings Atif Aslam's ...
03:12 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Adnan Sidiqqui follows Imran Khan’s ...
02:18 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
PM Imran asked to take action against Mehwish ...
02:44 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
AJK to re-impose lockdown to overcome COVID spread
01:43 PM | 5 Oct, 2020
Japanese designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19
01:17 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Burçin Abdullah sings Atif Aslam's ‘Musafir’
03:12 PM | 5 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr