Asim Azhar opens up about his bond with Hania Amir

The internet went crazy last week, after Hania Aamir casually mentioned that she is not dating Asim Azhar. This resulted in a lot of confusion, gossip, and obviously, trolling.

However, now, Asim Azhar has broken his silence over the situation and shut down all the trolls with the perfect response.

Referring to Hania's reaction to social media reaction Asim said, " As Hania said, the bond we share is beyond anyone's comprehension. It is bigger than any label for me."

The Jo Tu na Mila hit-maker slammed people from gossiping and urged them to avoid doing it."Tou aram se betho saare, har jaga muhalle ki phuppo nahi bante, ( So sit back and relax. No need to be a gossipy aunt)," he said. Asim also praised Hania and shared how important she is to him. " She's the kindest and most beautiful human. I will always be there for her and vice versa because that's the impact she's had on me. Made me learn to give and love. Like I said. It is beyond a label," Asim concluded.

A few days back, in a recent live chat with singer Aima Baig, Hania Aamir unveiled that she and Asim Azhar are just friends and nothing more.

When a user enquired about Aamir's relationship status with Asim, she responded by saying,"We're great friends. We're there for each other and I even played a part in his video."

She also revealed an upcoming project she's working on, "And I'm going to make him help me with a song that I'm doing. He's going to be there for that and I hope I can make him do it."

Aamir further added, "But as far as relationships and 'are you together?' is concerned, I'm not with anyone."

"Her boyfriend is her work these days," Baig chimed in, to which Aamir said, "My work these days and myself these days."

