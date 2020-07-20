Asim Azhar opens up about his bond with Hania Amir
The internet went crazy last week, after Hania Aamir casually mentioned that she is not dating Asim Azhar. This resulted in a lot of confusion, gossip, and obviously, trolling.
However, now, Asim Azhar has broken his silence over the situation and shut down all the trolls with the perfect response.
Referring to Hania's reaction to social media reaction Asim said, " As Hania said, the bond we share is beyond anyone's comprehension. It is bigger than any label for me."
It has not been an easy journey from the beginning. Imagine a 16 year old putting himself out there for the world to judge. I’ve had my fair share of sleepless nights & irritable mornings but if it wasn’t for these challenges & the support from my loved ones - I wouldn’t have been the man that I am today & would definitely not have the courage to write this. Thank you to each & every one of you who has supported me thru out this journey. Every single one of you who has shown me love, every single comment, like, follower & specially my fan pages. I’m thankful for the positives & the negatives around me because they’ve always pushed me to be a better version of myself. Thank you for showing love to all my songs & specially the response on Tum Tum, which has been overwhelming. Its still trending #1 on YouTube music which is nuts. Crossed 5 Million views in 10 days. Amazing. And also, I was trending on twitter for the past week thanks to the creative memers. Humour ka kaafi maza aaya. Kasam se. But sometimes you guys cross the line unintentionally, khayal kar liya karo. I am somebody who is driven by his art. I like my work to talk. I like to speak thru my actions, rather than pointless banter, specially on the internet. I am extremely grateful for being able to create art that I want & to show it to the world. I am happy where I am, I am content, Alhamdulillah. I am constantly working towards making myself better, a better son, a better friend, a better artist & above all, a better human. And I pray that we all find happiness & peace within ourselves & deal with all the challenges that we face with as much patience as we can. p.s. AS HANIA SAID, THE BOND WE SHARE IS BEYOND ANYONE’S COMPREHENSION. IT IS BIGGER THAN ANY LABEL FOR ME. TOU ARAAM SE BETHO SAARE, HAR JAGA MUHALLE KI PHUPHO NAHI BANTE. SHE’S THE KINDEST & MOST BEAUTIFUL HUMAN. I WILL ALWAYS BE THERE FOR HER & VICE VERSA BECAUSE THATS THE IMPACT SHE’S HAD ON ME. MADE ME LEARN TO GIVE & LOVE. LIKE I SAID, IT IS BEYOND A LABEL. p.p.s. As mentioned earlier, I like to speak thru my art, so here’s the first look of my new single ‘SONEYA’ - releasing 23 JULY 2020, hope you like it. xx - AA
The Jo Tu na Mila hit-maker slammed people from gossiping and urged them to avoid doing it."Tou aram se betho saare, har jaga muhalle ki phuppo nahi bante, ( So sit back and relax. No need to be a gossipy aunt)," he said. Asim also praised Hania and shared how important she is to him. " She's the kindest and most beautiful human. I will always be there for her and vice versa because that's the impact she's had on me. Made me learn to give and love. Like I said. It is beyond a label," Asim concluded.
A few days back, in a recent live chat with singer Aima Baig, Hania Aamir unveiled that she and Asim Azhar are just friends and nothing more.
When a user enquired about Aamir's relationship status with Asim, she responded by saying,"We're great friends. We're there for each other and I even played a part in his video."
She also revealed an upcoming project she's working on, "And I'm going to make him help me with a song that I'm doing. He's going to be there for that and I hope I can make him do it."
Aamir further added, "But as far as relationships and 'are you together?' is concerned, I'm not with anyone."
"Her boyfriend is her work these days," Baig chimed in, to which Aamir said, "My work these days and myself these days."
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
