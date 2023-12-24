Federal cops start releasing detained Baloch protesters amid outrage

ISLAMABAD – Scores of Baloch human rights activists marched to capital, seeking the release of their family members, and supporters, and were later arrested but the uproar forced authorities to release the detained members.

Islamabad police said bail of detained Baloch protesters had been approved and they were being released.

Baloch members arrived in the country and staged protests over detention enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings. The capital force then held demonstrators with over 200 taken into custody from different areas.

Following the ham-handed move from cops, politicians, activists, and human rights organisations, Islamabad High Court (IHC), President Dr Arif Alvi, and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar condemned the incident.

