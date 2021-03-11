Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 March 2021
08:05 AM | 11 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 March 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 102,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 87,450 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 80,162 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs93,500 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Karachi PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Islamabad PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Peshawar PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Quetta PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Sialkot PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Attock PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Gujranwala PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Jehlum PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Multan PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Bahawalpur PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Gujrat PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Nawabshah PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Chakwal PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Hyderabad PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Nowshehra PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Sargodha PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Faisalabad PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320
Mirpur PKR 102,000 PKR 1,320

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

