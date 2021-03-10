ECP issues victory notification of senators-elect including Yousaf Raza Gilani

11:46 PM | 10 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notification of all the senators, including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, elected in the polling held on March 3.

The Commission also issued notification of candidates returned uncontested against seven general seats, two each for women and technocrats, including Ulema from Punjab.

Earlier in the day, the ECP rejected a petition filed by the PTI to block the issuance of Yousaf Raza Gilani’s victory notification following a video emerged in which Gilani's son, Ali Haider Gilani, was filmed telling PTI lawmakers to waste their votes.

Gilani had served a major blow the government after he defeated PTI’s Abdul Hafeez Sheikh taking lead of five votes, cast by the PTI-controlled National Assembly.  

