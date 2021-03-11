Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,258 new cases, 53 deaths
08:45 AM | 11 Mar, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 2,258 new cases, 53 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 53 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 2,258 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,377 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 597,497.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,277 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 566,493. The total count of active cases is 17,628.

At least 260,406 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 180,944 in Punjab 74,722 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 46,579 in Islamabad, 19,157 in Balochistan, 10,730 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,959 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,662 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,448 in Sindh, 2,129 in KP, 516 in Islamabad, 316 in Azad Kashmir, 202 in Balochistan, and 104 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 42,164 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,360,202 samples have been tested so far.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced to close all educational institutions in seven cities of Punjab amid rising coronavirus cases.

