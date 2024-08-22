Murtaza Wahab reviews progress on water and sewerage work in Essa Nagri

KARACHI—Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited Essa Nagri, one of the city's most underprivileged slums, on Thursday to evaluate the ongoing water and sewerage rehabilitation efforts.
The visit represents a significant milestone in the city's endeavour to enhance the lives of its residents, especially in communities that have long grappled with inadequate infrastructure.
The Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP) has improved the water and sewerage infrastructure in Essa Nagri to address the severe challenges residents face from water, sanitation, and hygiene issues.
Local government officials, the National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), NESPAK, community leaders, philanthropists, activists, journalists, and many area residents were present at the venue to be a part of the event.
The team lead of the Katchi Abadi Programme at KWSSIP, Hameeda Kaleem, presented Mayor Wahab with information on the project's progress. The Project Director, Usman Moazzam, and the UC Chairperson, Sanam Baloch, were also present.
Ms Kaleem emphasized the impact of the tripartite model being implemented in Essa Nagri, involving the Water Board, NRSP, and Community-Based Organizations (CBOs). "This partnership will make a tangible difference in the lives of the residents," she stated.
She further highlighted that WASH committees had been established, leading to the formation of CBOs, and communities were being effectively mobilized for their benefit.
Mayor Wahab praised the collaborative efforts, saying, "We are dedicated to establishing a model sewage system in Essa Nagri. All stakeholders are genuinely working to bring about meaningful change." He also emphasized that the Sindh government is focused on serving humanity without regard to colour or race. "Essa Nagri is home to people from diverse religious backgrounds, and our work here reflects our belief in humanity. The Pakistan Peoples Party is like a bouquet where every flower spreads its fragrance, symbolizing our commitment to inclusivity."
In response to questions about the role of NGOs, Mayor Wahab emphasized the success of the public-private partnership model. He stated, "Wherever this model has been implemented, it has effectively facilitated the people and earned widespread public approval." Mayor Wahab reaffirmed the Pakistan Peoples Party's commitment to working for all communities, emphasizing that the essence of their efforts lies in serving humanity.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
