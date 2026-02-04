No terrorist or accomplice will be spared, says Field Marshal Asim Munir

QUETTA – Field Marshal Asim Munir praised Pakistan Army personnel for their effective response to terrorist attacks in Balochistan, saying that no terrorist or their facilitator will be spared and strict action will be taken.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Quetta today. During the visit, he was given a comprehensive briefing on the overall security situation in the province and ongoing internal security operations.

The briefing highlighted the recent terrorist attacks carried out by the internationally designated terrorist organization Fitna-e-Hind, supported by India, and the timely and effective counter-offensive by the security forces.

Field Marshal Asim Munir was informed that the effective response thwarted the enemy’s malicious plans to disrupt peace, stability, and development in Balochistan. Measures to further strengthen the writ of the state and ensure the protection of the public and key installations were also discussed.

He emphasized that no terrorist or their facilitator will be spared, and strict action will be taken against all elements in accordance with the law. He added that violence and terrorism cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Field Marshal Munir commended the professionalism, bravery, and sacrifices of all law enforcement officers and troops, acknowledging their role in foiling anti-state conspiracies and maintaining law and order.

Later, Field Marshal Asim Munir, accompanied by the Chief Minister of Balochistan, visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Quetta and met with injured personnel of the Pakistan Army, FC Balochistan, and police.

The ISPR stated that the Field Marshal appreciated the high morale of the injured personnel and paid tribute to their courage, perseverance, and steadfastness in defending the motherland.

Earlier, the Quetta Corps Commander welcomed Field Marshal Asim Munir upon his arrival in Quetta.