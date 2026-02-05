Gourmet Foods Pakistan achieves unprecedented triple triumph, claiming top honors across South Asia and Pakistan

In an extraordinary display of corporate excellence, Gourmet Foods Pakistan has secured a prestigious triple victory, dominating both the Regional and National level. The Company’s landmark achievements were crowned at the Grand 9th South Asian Partnership Summit & Business Excellence Awards 2025 (SAPS), held on November 27, 2025, at the prestigious Hotel Cinnamon Life (City of Dreams) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

This significant event celebrated Business Excellence with participation from eight nations, comprising Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and India. It was here that Gourmet Foods won a remarkable trio of accolades, setting a new benchmark for regional success.

The Lahore-based conglomerate distinguished itself on the fiercely competitive South Asian platform, organized by the South Asian Partnership Summit, which honors resilience, innovation, and commercial success amid market challenges. Gourmet ascended to the podium thrice, garnering the “Best Manufacturing Company in the FMCG Sector Award”, received by Director Shaharyar Nawaz Chattha, in Recognition of its Operational excellence. Gourmet also earned the “Best in Talent Management Award” under the HR Leadership Category, received by Gourmet’s Group Head HR Islamul-Hassan, for its strategic investment in Human capital. The pinnacle of the evening was reached when CEO Gourmet Foods Pakistan, Mr. Zubair Nawaz Chattha, was honored as “CEO of the Year 2025 Award” received by Zulqarnain Nawaz Chattha. This top individual honor celebrates visionary Leadership that drives transformative growth, placing him among the foremost industrial leaders across the eight-Nation region.

Simultaneously, on the domestic front, the Company’s brand power was unequivocally recognized at the Pakistan’s premier Brands of the Year Awards. Gourmet was honored with “The Brand Icon of Pakistan 2025” in the Beverage category, where its carbonated soft drinks were specifically hailed as the iconic brand in Pakistan. Adding to this triumph, its CEO was also named “CEO of the Year 2025” in the bakery category, underscoring the conglomerate’s dominant presence across multiple market segments.

These recent awards underscore Gourmet’s journey of continuous growth and excellence- recognizing not only its Leadership in Manufacturing and Branding, but also its commitment to developing a skilled and motivated workforce.

These concurrent wins signal a Company operating at the peak of its powers. The South Asian awards affirm its competitive excellence against regional peers, while the National Icon status reflects its unwavering connection with Pakistani consumers. For Gourmet, 2025 is a landmark year, proving that sustained commitment to quality, innovation, and talent cultivates Industry-leading success and enduring Brand legacy.