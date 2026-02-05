Islamabad United rope in Devon Conway for PSL 11 with Rs63 million contract

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad United has secured New Zealand’s star batter, Devon Conway, for the upcoming 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The official announcement was made via the team’s X account, where they warmly welcomed Conway to the squad, describing him as a “Kiwi star” ready to make an impact in the tournament.

Conway, who is recognized for his aggressive batting style, holds the distinction of being the fourth fastest player to score 1,000 runs in T20I cricket.

According to reports, the franchise has finalized a contract worth Rs 63 million for the player.

In addition to Conway’s signing, Islamabad United has retained three key players for PSL 11. Shadab Khan will continue with the team as a Platinum category player, with a retention fee of Rs 70 million. Salman Irshad has been retained in the Gold category for Rs 14 million, while Andries Gous has been secured in the Silver category with a retention fee of Rs 12 million.