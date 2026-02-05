Inappropriate content displayed on digital billboards in Karachi after hacking attack

KARACHI – Unknown hackers reportedly targeted digital advertisement screens installed along the DHA Khayaban-e-Ittehad Road and Abdul Sattar Avenue, airing inappropriate content for a brief period.

The footage of the incident went viral on social media, causing widespread concern. Following the public backlash, relevant authorities acted swiftly to shut down the controversial screens.

As a precautionary measure, authorities temporarily shut down several digital advertisement screens, not only on key roads in DHA but also on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Karsaz Road.

The National Cyber Crime Agency (NCCIA) and the Cyber Crime Unit have launched an investigation into the incident.

Authorities stated they are collecting technical evidence to identify the culprits behind the hack.