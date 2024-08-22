Man lands at Karachi airport with 29 pricey iPhones: Details inside

KARACHI - Customs officials at Jinnah International Airport made a major bust, seizing iPhone 15s, iPads, and other high-end gadgets worth millions of rupees.
The drama unfolded when Muhammad Danyal Nasir, boarding a Fly Dubai flight from Dubai, tried to sneak through with a stash of smuggled goods at the Karachi airport.
The passenger was pulled aside by an officer on suspicion; however, when the passenger was asked to head to the customs counter, he panicked and abandoned his luggage in a bid to escape.
A thorough search of the deserted bags revealed that the passenger or the alleged smuggler was carrying 29 iPhones, including the latest models, two HP laptops, unstitched fabric, chocolates, cosmetics, and even four empty mobile phone boxes.
The total value of the bust comes out to be a whopping Rs7.5 million and an FIR has been lodged.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
