Man lands at Karachi airport with 29 pricey iPhones: Details inside

KARACHI - Customs officials at Jinnah International Airport made a major bust, seizing iPhone 15s, iPads, and other high-end gadgets worth millions of rupees.

The drama unfolded when Muhammad Danyal Nasir, boarding a Fly Dubai flight from Dubai, tried to sneak through with a stash of smuggled goods at the Karachi airport.

The passenger was pulled aside by an officer on suspicion; however, when the passenger was asked to head to the customs counter, he panicked and abandoned his luggage in a bid to escape.

A thorough search of the deserted bags revealed that the passenger or the alleged smuggler was carrying 29 iPhones, including the latest models, two HP laptops, unstitched fabric, chocolates, cosmetics, and even four empty mobile phone boxes.

The total value of the bust comes out to be a whopping Rs7.5 million and an FIR has been lodged.