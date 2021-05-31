PM Imran announces 10 dams, 15 conservation parks to overcome water shortage, combat climate change
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday announced the construction of 10 dams, and 15 wildlife conservation parks to overcome the water scarcity threat and to combat extreme climate change in Pakistan.
The premier while speaking at the WAPDA’s Debut Green Euro project said ‘Pakistan will be able to produce 10,000 megawatts of eco-friendly electricity through the dams. At least 10 dams will be built across Pakistan in the next decade under the initiative.
#Live: Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI addressing ceremony in connection with the launch of country’s first Green Euro (Indus Bond) https://t.co/jVN2TlTu2E— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) May 31, 2021
PM while repenting said that these dams will do things for us that should have been done 5 decades back.
WAPDA has issued Green Euro (Indus Bond) of Rs500 million for the financing of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. The dams built under the initiative will produce water for the irrigation of 100,000 acres of land.
PM while expressing concern over the rapid climate change said ‘Our glaciers are melting because of global warming which puts water and food security at risk. Pakistan is very vulnerable to climate change. Our government has planted one billion trees across Pakistan and we aimed to increase the number to 10 billion, he further added.
‘Cash for Trash’ – First reverse vending ... 01:25 PM | 31 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – In a step towards smart waste management, Prime Minister’s aide on Climate Change Malik Amin ...
Khan also revealed that the recharging wetlands, increasing the plantation of mangroves, and building 15 wildlife conservation parks are on the cards under Clean Green Pakistan - a flagship five-year campaign.
PM Imran reiterates commitment to address climate ... 01:47 PM | 27 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated commitment to address climate change by highlighting ...
- 12th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival ends after connecting ...02:02 PM | 31 May, 2021
- PM Imran announces 10 dams, 15 conservation parks to overcome water ...01:50 PM | 31 May, 2021
- ‘Cash for Trash’ – First reverse vending machine installed in ...01:25 PM | 31 May, 2021
- BISE Lahore announces dates for matric, intermediate exams01:10 PM | 31 May, 2021
- Covid vaccination for people above 18 to start from June 312:45 PM | 31 May, 2021
- Sexist joke involving Dalit politician lands Indian actor in trouble08:30 PM | 30 May, 2021
- Imran Abbas and Urwa Hocane enthrall fans with melodious voice (VIDEO)05:18 PM | 30 May, 2021
- Mahira Khan reveals her first love03:48 PM | 30 May, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021