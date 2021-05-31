PM Imran announces 10 dams, 15 conservation parks to overcome water shortage, combat climate change

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday announced the construction of 10 dams, and 15 wildlife conservation parks to overcome the water scarcity threat and to combat extreme climate change in Pakistan.

The premier while speaking at the WAPDA’s Debut Green Euro project said ‘Pakistan will be able to produce 10,000 megawatts of eco-friendly electricity through the dams. At least 10 dams will be built across Pakistan in the next decade under the initiative.

PM while repenting said that these dams will do things for us that should have been done 5 decades back.

WAPDA has issued Green Euro (Indus Bond) of Rs500 million for the financing of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. The dams built under the initiative will produce water for the irrigation of 100,000 acres of land.

PM while expressing concern over the rapid climate change said ‘Our glaciers are melting because of global warming which puts water and food security at risk. Pakistan is very vulnerable to climate change. Our government has planted one billion trees across Pakistan and we aimed to increase the number to 10 billion, he further added.

Khan also revealed that the recharging wetlands, increasing the plantation of mangroves, and building 15 wildlife conservation parks are on the cards under Clean Green Pakistan - a flagship five-year campaign.