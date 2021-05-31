‘Ready for consequences!’ — Hamid Mir responds after being pulled off air

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani celebrated journalist and anchor of a prime time show has responded after being barred from hosting the ‘Capital Talk’ on a private news channel.

Replying to the tweet of Pakistani journalist Asma Sherazi on the micro blogging site, Mir wrote ‘I have lost my job twice, escaped multiple assassination attempts but that does not make me stop to speak for the rights given in the constitution’.

Nothing new for me.I was banned twice in the past.Lost jobs twice.Survived assassination attempts but cannot stop raising voice for the rights given in the constitution.This time I m ready for any consequences and ready to go at any extent because they are threatening my family. https://t.co/82y1WdrP5S — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) May 31, 2021

Mir, while referring toward the recent assault of Islamabad based journalist, said ‘This time I m ready for any consequences and ready to go at any extent because they are threatening my family’.

The management of Geo News, where Mir was employed for over a decade, has confirmed that ‘he will not be able to host his show as he has been sent on indefinite leave’.

Earlier, journalist Asma Sherazi asked management of private news channel to clarify its position as the country’s top talk show has been pulled off air that raise more fingers at elements that were allegedly accused amid the recent attack.

Wasim Abbasi, a Pakistani journalist, who is also affiliated with private media group, reported the ban adding that Mir has been barred to host the prime time show however he would remain a part of the media house.

Reports in some news channels cited that the news organization faced intense pressure to make such a move. Mir has been trending on different media platforms after his blasting speech in which he can be seen hurling accusations on state institutions.

Speaking at the PFUJ solidarity rally, the 54-year-old said that journalists are not able to retaliate but we hold the power to report the inside stories.

Mir's program on private media house is one of the top talk shows in Pakistan. He started hosting the show in 2002 and has been running ever since. Mir also faced an assassination attempt in the year 2014 which he narrowly escaped.