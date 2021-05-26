WATCH - Journalist Asad Toor attacked by unidentified persons at home
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor has been reportedly assaulted at his residence in the federal capital late Tuesday.
According to local news channels, unidentified attackers broke into his residence and physically assaulted the journalist.
In the CCTV footage of the incident, three unidentified suspects can be seen fleeing from his apartment after attacking Toor. The clip also showed the injured journalist walking out of the apartment with his hands and feet tied, calling for help.
CCTV footage #attack on Asad Toor— Shahab Yousaf🇵🇸 (@Shahabhassam) May 25, 2021
#AsadToor#JournalismIsNotACrime @AsadAToor
pic.twitter.com/uptzzWc7kF
Cctv footage of Attack on Asad Toor#JournalismIsNotACrime pic.twitter.com/GBkSVNtsVk— Usama Iqbal Khawaja ✪ (@KhUsamaIqbal) May 25, 2021
Islamabad-based senior journalist Azaz Syed also shared a video of Toor arriving at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences PIMS for treatment.
اسد طور کا پمز ہسپتال پہنچا دئیے گئے : ماسک پہنے 3 افراد نے گF-11 فلیٹ میں زبردستی داخل ہو کر باندھ کر تشدد کا نشانہ بنایا ۔#AttackOnMedia #AttackOnJournalist pic.twitter.com/FwhmDphQfX— Azaz Syed (@AzazSyed) May 25, 2021
Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry condemns the assault and directed the Islamabad senior officials to investigate it.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz VP Maryam Nawaz and PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, and other politicians denounced the attack and called out officials to investigate the matter at the earliest.
OMG! This is shocking! May Allah protect him. I hope he is out of danger. https://t.co/al8K7XVCht— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 25, 2021
