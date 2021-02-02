Pakistan, UK agree to complete extradition treaty at earliest 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Britain have agreed to complete the extradition treaty between the two countries as soon as possible amid PTI government’s efforts to bring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back to country.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and British High Commissioner Christian Turner reached the understanding during a recent meeting.

Sheikh Rasheed emphasised on steps to ensure that the criminals could not find shelter anywhere in the world.

British High Commissioner His Excellency Mr. Christian Turner calling on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on February 2, 2021

He added that Britain's positive security advice about Pakistan has improved its image globally.

British High Commissioner expressed satisfaction over Pakistan's measures to control Covid pandemic.

He underlined the importance of enhancing trade between the two countries.

Turner said restoration of British and Virgin Airlines will help promote trade and tourism between the two countries.