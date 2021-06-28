Zulfi Bukhari dispels reports of secret visit to Israel

05:40 PM | 28 Jun, 2021
Zulfi Bukhari dispels reports of secret visit to Israel
Former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari, has once again dispelled rumours that he had secretly visited Israel, a state not recognized by Pakistan.

This is the second time that PM Imran Khan’s close aide, who resigned last month over allegations in Rawalpindi Ring probe report, denied the reports. Zulfi had rejected the reports about his secret visit to Israel last year in December.  

Rumours had surfaced last year when a news report claimed that an adviser of the prime minister, who holds British passport, met Israeli officials at the Tel Avis airport in November 2020.

The issue is again in the spotlight after a Israeli newspaper citing unnamed Islamabad-based source claimed that Zulfi Bukhar travelled to Israel to hold a meeting with Israel’s premier spy agency Mossad chief Yossi Cohen.

The publication claimed that the report was published after permission from the Israeli military censor.

Rejecting the claims, Bukhari in a tweet said: "Funny bit is Pakistani paper says I went to Israel based on 'Israeli news source' and Israeli paper says I went to Israel based on a 'Pakistani source' — wonder who this imaginative Pakistani source is.

"Apparently, I’m the only one who was kept out of the loop," he wrote. 

