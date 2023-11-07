Honouring the legacy of Qandeel Baloch: 'Wakhri' to premiere at the Red Sea Film festival

Abid Aziz Merchant, the creative genius behind the captivating film "Wakhri," is overjoyed as his cinematic masterpiece joins the prestigious company of fellow artists and luminaries at the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation.

Taking to his social media platform, Merchant eagerly shared a captivating trailer and eloquently penned his thoughts, saying, "We are profoundly honoured to witness the remarkable launch of our film, 'Wakhri,' a creation tailored for our region, and proudly part of #YourStoryYourFestival. We stand in the esteemed company of fellow filmmakers and artists who, like us, are breaking free from stereotypes and conventional norms. Congratulations to all our fellow filmmakers!"

He further extended his gratitude, saying, "Allow me to introduce you to our exceptional team leads. If, by any chance, we've unintentionally omitted someone, please tag them in the comments. We are filled with gratitude and humility for the collective effort that brought 'Wakhri' to life. We can hardly contain our excitement to share 'Wakhri' with our cherished audience soon, God willing!"

Directed by Iram Parveen Bilal, "Wakhri" immerses the audience in the captivating story of a widowed school teacher in Pakistan who unwittingly rises to internet stardom due to her candid social media views. The narrative skillfully unravels the challenges she faces as an unexpected influencer, navigating the intricate tapestry of societal norms and undisclosed identities while raising her 10-year-old son.

The film sheds light on the persistent struggles faced by women as they endeavour to assert their rights and presence, both in physical and online spaces. Drawing inspiration from the poignant story of Pakistani social media sensation Qandeel Baloch, who tragically lost in 2016.

The stellar cast includes luminaries such as Faryal Mehmood, Gulshan Majeed, Saleem Mairaj, Sohail Sameer, and Shees Sajjad Gul. Moreover, it showcases the musical talents of celebrated artists like Ali Sethi, Meesha Shafi, Eva B, Natasha Noorani, and many more. Notably, the film features special appearances by notable figures such as Mathira, Khalid Malik, and Waseem Hassan Sheikh.