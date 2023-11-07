Honouring the legacy of Qandeel Baloch: 'Wakhri' to premiere at the Red Sea Film festival

Abid Aziz Merchant, the creative genius behind the captivating film "Wakhri," is overjoyed as his cinematic masterpiece joins the prestigious company of fellow artists and luminaries at the Red Sea Film Festival Foundation.
Taking to his social media platform, Merchant eagerly shared a captivating trailer and eloquently penned his thoughts, saying, "We are profoundly honoured to witness the remarkable launch of our film, 'Wakhri,' a creation tailored for our region, and proudly part of #YourStoryYourFestival. We stand in the esteemed company of fellow filmmakers and artists who, like us, are breaking free from stereotypes and conventional norms. Congratulations to all our fellow filmmakers!"
He further extended his gratitude, saying, "Allow me to introduce you to our exceptional team leads. If, by any chance, we've unintentionally omitted someone, please tag them in the comments. We are filled with gratitude and humility for the collective effort that brought 'Wakhri' to life. We can hardly contain our excitement to share 'Wakhri' with our cherished audience soon, God willing!"
Directed by Iram Parveen Bilal, "Wakhri" immerses the audience in the captivating story of a widowed school teacher in Pakistan who unwittingly rises to internet stardom due to her candid social media views. The narrative skillfully unravels the challenges she faces as an unexpected influencer, navigating the intricate tapestry of societal norms and undisclosed identities while raising her 10-year-old son.
The film sheds light on the persistent struggles faced by women as they endeavour to assert their rights and presence, both in physical and online spaces. Drawing inspiration from the poignant story of Pakistani social media sensation Qandeel Baloch, who tragically lost in 2016.
The stellar cast includes luminaries such as Faryal Mehmood, Gulshan Majeed, Saleem Mairaj, Sohail Sameer, and Shees Sajjad Gul. Moreover, it showcases the musical talents of celebrated artists like Ali Sethi, Meesha Shafi, Eva B, Natasha Noorani, and many more. Notably, the film features special appearances by notable figures such as Mathira, Khalid Malik, and Waseem Hassan Sheikh.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
