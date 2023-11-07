Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter's first birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor commemorated a truly special moment in their lives as their daughter, Raha Kapoor, celebrated her first birthday. The proud parents hosted an intimate and heartwarming house gathering, surrounded by their cherished family, where simplicity and elegance took centre stage, focusing on the immense joy that Raha has brought into their lives.
Known for their effortless style, the renowned actors opted for casual attire, emanating pure happiness and contentment. The culinary delights stole the spotlight at the event, with Harsh Dixit, the head chef of The Private Chefs Club, sharing the delectable menu on social media. Guests savoured a mouthwatering array of treats, including crispy fries, delicate ribbon sandwiches, and Brie chilli cheese toast. The kitchen was adorned with an adorable menu display, featuring two panda bears for a touch of whimsy.
The guest list boasted prominent figures from the Bollywood industry, with Kareena Kapoor gracing the occasion along with her sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, adding their star power to the celebration. Notable personalities like Mahesh Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor were also in attendance.
Both Alia and Ranbir provided glimpses of the heartwarming celebration on their respective social media platforms, ensuring their daughter's face remained private. They captured precious moments, such as Raha playfully getting her tiny hands in the cake, the family coming together with bouquets of flowers, and a jukebox playing Edith Piaf's "La Vie En Rose."
In a touching birthday message, Alia expressed her deep affection for Raha, reminiscing about playing the same song for her daughter when she was still in her mother's womb. Alia's words resonated with love as she wrote, "Our joy, our life... our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There’s nothing to say, only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives. You make every day feel like a full, creamy, yummy, delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday, baby tiger... we love you more than love itself."
Many celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Bipasha Basu, Aditi Rao Hdari and others wished the baby girl in the comment section.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.