Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter's first birthday

05:00 PM | 7 Nov, 2023
Source: Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor commemorated a truly special moment in their lives as their daughter, Raha Kapoor, celebrated her first birthday. The proud parents hosted an intimate and heartwarming house gathering, surrounded by their cherished family, where simplicity and elegance took centre stage, focusing on the immense joy that Raha has brought into their lives.

Known for their effortless style, the renowned actors opted for casual attire, emanating pure happiness and contentment. The culinary delights stole the spotlight at the event, with Harsh Dixit, the head chef of The Private Chefs Club, sharing the delectable menu on social media. Guests savoured a mouthwatering array of treats, including crispy fries, delicate ribbon sandwiches, and Brie chilli cheese toast. The kitchen was adorned with an adorable menu display, featuring two panda bears for a touch of whimsy.

The guest list boasted prominent figures from the Bollywood industry, with Kareena Kapoor gracing the occasion along with her sons, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan, adding their star power to the celebration. Notable personalities like Mahesh Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor were also in attendance.

Both Alia and Ranbir provided glimpses of the heartwarming celebration on their respective social media platforms, ensuring their daughter's face remained private. They captured precious moments, such as Raha playfully getting her tiny hands in the cake, the family coming together with bouquets of flowers, and a jukebox playing Edith Piaf's "La Vie En Rose."

In a touching birthday message, Alia expressed her deep affection for Raha, reminiscing about playing the same song for her daughter when she was still in her mother's womb. Alia's words resonated with love as she wrote, "Our joy, our life... our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There’s nothing to say, only that we’re blessed to have you in our lives. You make every day feel like a full, creamy, yummy, delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday, baby tiger... we love you more than love itself."

Many celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Bipasha Basu, Aditi Rao Hdari and others wished the baby girl in the comment section.

