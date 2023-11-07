Sara Ali Khan's unfiltered picture goes viral

In a refreshing departure from the glossy, filtered portrayal often seen on social media, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share an authentic glimpse into her fitness journey and body transformation.

Her fitness journey began with her decision to lead a healthier life. She has openly discussed her struggle with weight issues and how she overcame them. Despite societal pressure and industry standards, she embraced her body with confidence and worked towards her goals.

Recently, the actress posted a collage of pictures, the first capturing her in the midst of a pre-workout session, and the following two showcasing a remarkably toned Sara, dressed in her festive attire. With candour, she admitted, "Honestly felt very uncomfortable to upload this top image - but I'm really proud that I got it together in 2 weeks. Weight issues have always been a struggle for me. Bye-bye holiday calories but most importantly peace out with the guilt." Sara emphasized the idea that fitness is an ongoing journey, urging everyone to persevere.

Her social media share is a stark reminder that even celebrities grapple with self-doubt and body image concerns. Her courage to share her journey resonated with her followers, making her a relatable role model in an industry often perceived as unattainable.

The actress's journey to her current level of fitness has been remarkable. She candidly discussed her weight loss and transformation journey on Karan Johar's talk show "Koffee With Karan" a few years ago. During the show, she shared clips from her time studying at Columbia University, where she weighed 96 kilos. Sara attributed her weight gain to PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and remains an advocate for body positivity and self-acceptance.

On the work front, her upcoming projects include Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro... In Dino, and Murder Mubarak.