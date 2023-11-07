Freiha Altaf dances her heart out at son's mehndi ceremony in Thailand

Renowned Pakistani actress, former model, fashion designer, and event management company head, Fariha Altaf, set social media abuzz with her passionate dance performance during her son Tarhan James's mehndi ceremony. This extravagant event, held as part of the three-day wedding festivities in Thailand, witnessed the presence of well-known personalities, including actress Mahira Khan, who stole the limelight with her dance moves.

Mahira Khan, often hailed as the 'Dance Ka Bhoot' (Dancing Spirit), delivered a captivating dance performance. However, it was Fariha Altaf, the groom's mother, who left everyone spellbound with her dancing prowess.

Draped in an embellished black choli and a multi-flowered lehenga, Fariha Altaf danced with fervour, accompanied by entertainment journalist Sadiq Saleem and fashion designer Noomi Ansari. Their energetic dance routines became a viral sensation on social media, garnering accolades from countless fans who admired Fariha's remarkable performance.

Adding to the glamour of the event, she made a fashion statement by donning a creation from the renowned fashion designer Noomi Ansari. Her choice of attire further heightened the event's style quotient.

The comment section was filled with heart emojis from fans.