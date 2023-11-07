  

Sri Lanka cricket board restored a day after being sacked over corruption

06:36 PM | 7 Nov, 2023
Source: File Photo

COLOMBO – A court of appeal in Sri Lanka on Tuesday nullified the sports minister’s order to sack the cricket board of the country over corruption allegations. 

The court has restored the expelled officials of the crisis-hit board and adjourned the petition filed by the board president Shammi Silva against minister Roshan Ranasingh’s decision. 

"The restoring of the board is for two weeks, when the court will hear the case again," a court official told international media.

The minister accused the board officials of massive corruption and sacked it a day after the Lankans were defeated by India at a group stage match of the World Cup 2023. 

He had appointed an interim committee headed by former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga to handle the matters of the cricket board. 

Ranatunga had expressed resolve to eradicate corruption in the board and rebuild the national team. 

"Sri Lanka Cricket had become known as the most corrupt institution in the country," Ranatunga said on Monday.

However, his job lasted for some hours as the sacked officials have been restored by the court. 

