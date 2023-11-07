Ibrahim Zadran becomes first Afghanistan player to hit century in World Cup

MUMBAI - Ibrahim Zadran made history by becoming the first player from Afghanistan to hit a century in the World Cup, on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In this crucial match against the five-time ODI World Cup champions, Zadran reached the three-figure mark in 131 deliveries and hit his fifth ODI century on a batting-friendly ground.

Right from the start of the innings, Zadran produced a magnificent performance, hitting seven boundaries and a maximum. After enduring the fury inflicted at him by the Australian poaching assault, he proceeded to target the spinners throughout the middle overs.

With a methodical approach, Zadran dealt with singles, rotated strikes, formed short partnerships, but also got ideal boundaries to make sure the Afghan batsmen were never overrun by the Australian bowling.

After 26 ODIs, the 21-year-old Zadran has an outstanding average of 47.62. Although not very impressive by today's cricketing standards, his opening score of 81.64 is nonetheless commendable.

He fits the bill as an anchor in the Afghan lineup, according to his statistics and performance history, and he possesses a tight technique that allows other players to go past him.